Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 668.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,032.99. 440,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,620. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,012.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,037.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.