Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.15% of Hormel Foods worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. 2,579,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,229. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

