Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 371.9% in June

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 371.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

