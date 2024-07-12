Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 371.9% in June

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 371.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.