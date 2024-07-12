Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.50

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 6850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
