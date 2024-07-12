HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DINO. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 548,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

