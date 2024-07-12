Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 510.6% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 78,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1381 dividend. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

