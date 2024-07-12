Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head to Head Contrast

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Hess Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.49 $1.18 billion $1.48 11.79 Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 6.24 $118.60 million $2.21 17.03

Profitability

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ARC Resources and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 22.70% 16.48% 9.98% Hess Midstream 10.18% 35.08% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33 Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. ARC Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Hess Midstream on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

