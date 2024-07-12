Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.12. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.