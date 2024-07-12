Hemington Wealth Management Sells 82 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,677. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

