Hemington Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 1,379,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,409. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.