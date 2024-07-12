Hemington Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 10,369,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

