Hemington Wealth Management Buys Shares of 863 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,634. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

