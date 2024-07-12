Hemington Wealth Management Buys 43 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $934.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,500. The stock has a market cap of $887.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $945.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $841.60 and a 200-day moving average of $758.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

