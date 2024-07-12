Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 118,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,146. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

