Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 5.3 %

American Tower stock traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.20. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

