Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,132 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.43. 4,727,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,841. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

