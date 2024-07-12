Hemenway Trust Co LLC Invests $6.29 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.4 %

CARR stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 4,800,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,384. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.