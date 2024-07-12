Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

CRM stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.21. 5,341,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average is $275.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.74, for a total value of $4,436,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,928,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,539,948.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.74, for a total value of $4,436,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,928,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,539,948.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,152 shares of company stock worth $122,552,011 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

