Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $37.45 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,785,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

