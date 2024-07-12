Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $27.65 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Xylem worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 830,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,743. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.