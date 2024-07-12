Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 307 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.22. 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,839,074. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $446.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

