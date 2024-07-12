Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.