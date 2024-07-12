Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.79. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2,473,457 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

