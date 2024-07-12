Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stake Increased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Heartland Express by 292.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
