Head to Head Contrast: Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and Chiyoda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.28 billion 11.11 $832.80 million $0.49 59.29 Chiyoda $3.18 billion N/A $113.34 million $0.14 12.50

Analyst Recommendations

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oriental Land and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 19.44% 13.44% 9.43% Chiyoda 3.50% 60.57% 4.44%

Summary

Oriental Land beats Chiyoda on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

