Head to Head Contrast: Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) vs. Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Diversified Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Diversified Energy has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Diversified Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.08 $75.26 million $0.42 17.59 Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.84 $758.02 million N/A N/A

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Diversified Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

