Head to Head Comparison: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerspace and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 3 3 0 2.50 Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13

Centerspace presently has a consensus target price of $67.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.52%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Centerspace has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centerspace and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -2.38% -0.73% -0.32% Highwoods Properties 15.78% 5.44% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $257.92 million 4.04 $41.97 million ($0.80) -87.41 Highwoods Properties $834.00 million 3.52 $148.71 million $1.22 22.67

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Centerspace pays out -375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Centerspace on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.