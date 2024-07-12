Head-To-Head Analysis: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53% Vista Gold N/A -97.04% -56.31%

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,662.55%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 444.34%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.50 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.44 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.04) -12.63

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

