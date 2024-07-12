Head-To-Head Analysis: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -126.36% -159.45% -64.12% X Financial 25.18% 21.60% 11.03%

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $54.67 million 0.42 -$60.42 million ($4.22) -0.31 X Financial $678.16 million 0.32 $167.16 million $3.54 1.25

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X Financial beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

