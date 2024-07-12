HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 240,082 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

