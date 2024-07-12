HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Renalytix Stock Down 4.9 %
RNLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 4,459,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,499. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,687.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,008.88%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
