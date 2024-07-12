HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Renalytix Stock Down 4.9 %

RNLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 4,459,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,499. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,687.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,008.88%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renalytix stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix Plc ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Renalytix worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

