HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. 1,341,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

