HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $55,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,790 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.85. 16,340,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,126,980. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $327.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

