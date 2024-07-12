HBC Financial Services PLLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,930,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,728,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

