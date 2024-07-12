Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Down 10%

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 18,009,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 2,710,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.94.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

