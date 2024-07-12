Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Up 4.1%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 417,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 835,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $721.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

