Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 2,710,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,548,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

