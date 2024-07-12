Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.67. 1,622,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,691,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

