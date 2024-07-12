Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.78 ($0.52), with a volume of 15212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.55.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.