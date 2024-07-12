Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stake Lowered by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,483. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

