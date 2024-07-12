GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.30 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

