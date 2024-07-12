GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 5.8%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 16,289,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 13,662,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of £12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

