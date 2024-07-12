Grin Price Tops $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $148,542.66 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,790.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.00633138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00119679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00276448 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

