Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.01

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 121839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Greif alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Greif Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.