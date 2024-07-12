Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Up 27.2%

Shares of Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) rose 27.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.
