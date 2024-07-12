Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 320,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,800. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
