Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $3.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.85 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE GPMT opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 642,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 616,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 65,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 362,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

