Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

