Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.09% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 529,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,708. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

