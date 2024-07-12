Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

